Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.25 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC. is a content delivery partner enabling the next wave of Internet business and entertainment. More than 1300 Internet, entertainment, software, and technology brands trust their robust, scalable platform to monetize their digital assets by delivering a brilliant online experience to their global audience. LimeLight’s architecture bypasses the busy public Internet using a dedicated optical network that interconnects thousands of servers and delivers massive files at the speed of light — directly to the access networks that consumers use every day. LimeLight’s proven network and passion for service assures their customers that every object in their library will be instantly delivered to every user, every time. “

LLNW has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Limelight Networks to $4.10 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. William Blair started coverage on Limelight Networks in a report on Friday, March 6th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on Limelight Networks in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Limelight Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Limelight Networks presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.21.

Shares of LLNW stock opened at $5.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.45. Limelight Networks has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $60.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.79 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Fisher sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 342,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $121,000 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $9,444,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,278,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,297,000 after purchasing an additional 92,270 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $9,262,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,000,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,164,000 after purchasing an additional 612,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 54,891 shares in the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

