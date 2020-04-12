Mission Wealth Management LP Makes New $225,000 Investment in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI)

Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,264,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 61,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 41,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven Chuslo acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.93 per share, for a total transaction of $84,650.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 280,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,579.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.66 per share, for a total transaction of $82,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,354,428.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 11,000 shares of company stock worth $206,860 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

NYSE HASI opened at $24.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.30. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 21.77 and a quick ratio of 21.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.15 and its 200-day moving average is $30.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s payout ratio is currently 115.25%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

