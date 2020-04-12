Man Group plc Buys 19,688 Shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) by 147.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,688 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in MBIA were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MBIA by 1,300.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of MBIA by 1,033.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 22,735 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MBIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of MBIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MBIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $432,000. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of MBIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

NYSE:MBI opened at $8.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. MBIA Inc. has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $10.90.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($1.12). MBIA had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 128.21%. The business had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share.

MBIA Company Profile

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through U.S. Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

