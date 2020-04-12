Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 325,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43,163 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.57% of EnPro Industries worth $21,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 36,480.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

In other news, CAO Steven R. Bower purchased 2,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.95 per share, with a total value of $95,346.25. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,710 shares in the company, valued at $170,474.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NPO stock opened at $43.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.39. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $75.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.53 and its 200 day moving average is $60.56. The firm has a market cap of $886.72 million, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.77.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $286.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.81%.

EnPro Industries Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

