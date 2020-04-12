UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires New Shares in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at $1,361,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $810,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,841,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,104,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $435,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

In other Apollo Global Management news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 3,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $183,975,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Ducey acquired 2,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $58,973.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,150,237 shares of company stock worth $246,584,439. 46.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of APO stock opened at $39.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Apollo Global Management LLC has a 12-month low of $19.46 and a 12-month high of $52.67.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.37. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $448.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.80.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

See Also: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.