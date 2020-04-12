Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 540,679 Shares of Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) by 51.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 510,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540,679 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $22,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at $5,178,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000.

Shares of NYSE:HWC opened at $22.87 on Friday. Hancock Whitney Corp has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $44.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.98.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $316.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HWC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

