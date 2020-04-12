Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 253,391 Shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,291,621 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,391 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.46% of Nuance Communications worth $23,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,556,000. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 34,535.3% during the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 11,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 11,742 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,315,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,686,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,556,000 after acquiring an additional 278,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 644,655 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,494,000 after acquiring an additional 113,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

NUAN opened at $16.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.52 and its 200 day moving average is $17.97. Nuance Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $23.58.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $418.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.30 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 10,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $247,331.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,258.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Dahdah sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $54,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 299,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,482,243.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,707 shares of company stock worth $851,957. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NUAN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

