Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,459 Shares of Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.95% of Freshpet worth $22,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 287.4% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FRPT. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $63.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -1,054.66 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.38 and a 200 day moving average of $58.55. Freshpet Inc has a 1-year low of $35.95 and a 1-year high of $81.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $65.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.95 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freshpet Inc will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

