Diversified Trust Co Increases Holdings in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Verisign were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Verisign by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Horan Capital Management purchased a new stake in Verisign during the 1st quarter worth $4,081,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in Verisign by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Verisign by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 55,484 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Verisign by 225.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verisign alerts:

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $196.07 on Friday. Verisign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.77 and a 1-year high of $221.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.29. The stock has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). Verisign had a negative return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 49.71%. The company had revenue of $319.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday.

About Verisign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Verisign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.