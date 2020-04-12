Sunbelt Securities Inc. Acquires New Shares in Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,000.

Separately, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Envision Solar International by 279.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 37,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

EVSI stock opened at $6.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.31. Envision Solar International has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $12.85.

Several brokerages have commented on EVSI. ValuEngine downgraded Envision Solar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Envision Solar International in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Envision Solar International Profile

Envision Solar International, Inc, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security.

