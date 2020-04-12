Sunbelt Securities Inc. Buys 506 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 236,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,476,000 after buying an additional 21,763 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DIA stock opened at $237.14 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $182.10 and a 12 month high of $295.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.21.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.6018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $7.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

