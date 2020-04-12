Man Group plc Sells 175,043 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Man Group plc trimmed its holdings in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 90.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,388 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 175,043 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 13,920 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $340,000. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 50,281 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 117,839 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 22,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,277,586 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $54,506,000 after purchasing an additional 162,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on NWBI shares. BidaskClub cut Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.82 per share, with a total value of $158,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Julia W. Mctavish sold 9,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $147,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,869.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NWBI stock opened at $12.13 on Friday. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.53.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $117.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.89 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.