UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $772,000 Holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,616 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 18,381 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.08% of Peabody Energy worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,868 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $15,125,000 after buying an additional 162,404 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 75,999 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 10,968 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Peabody Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,545,441 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $37,469,000 after purchasing an additional 31,308 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter worth $365,000.

In other Peabody Energy news, COO Charles F. Meintjes sold 12,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total value of $37,454.19. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,714 shares in the company, valued at $409,362.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,370 shares of company stock worth $100,878. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BTU. Deutsche Bank downgraded Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Benchmark began coverage on Peabody Energy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.71.

Shares of Peabody Energy stock opened at $3.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $324.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Peabody Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $30.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day moving average is $9.05.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The coal producer reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.76. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

