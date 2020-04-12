Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.34-0.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.27. Qiagen also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.34-0.35 EPS.

Shares of QGEN stock opened at $39.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.01. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Qiagen has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $43.16.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.28 million. Qiagen had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a positive return on equity of 13.00%. Qiagen’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Qiagen will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QGEN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qiagen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Qiagen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.54.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

