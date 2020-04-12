BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth about $5,151,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 13.4% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 3.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 407,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,712,000 after acquiring an additional 14,716 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Phillips 66 by 3.5% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 27,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Phillips 66 by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,727,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,327,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,558 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.71 per share, with a total value of $153,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $61.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.10. The stock has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PSX shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $139.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.36.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

