ValuEngine Lowers SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised SLM from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub cut SLM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer lowered SLM from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.90.

SLM stock opened at $7.19 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.07. SLM has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $419.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.71 million. SLM had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 24.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SLM will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.45%.

In other news, Director Earl A. Goode sold 7,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $82,310.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in SLM during the first quarter worth about $73,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in SLM by 4.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 72,702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in SLM by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 39,472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 16,472 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SLM by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,592,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in SLM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,023,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

