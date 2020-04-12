Mobile Tornado Group (LON:MBT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Mobile Tornado Group (LON:MBT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (0.23) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Shares of LON:MBT opened at GBX 3.55 ($0.05) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.66. Mobile Tornado Group has a one year low of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 6 ($0.08). The stock has a market cap of $13.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.83.
Mobile Tornado Group Company Profile
