Mobile Tornado Group (LON:MBT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Mobile Tornado Group (LON:MBT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (0.23) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON:MBT opened at GBX 3.55 ($0.05) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.66. Mobile Tornado Group has a one year low of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 6 ($0.08). The stock has a market cap of $13.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.83.

Mobile Tornado Group Company Profile

Mobile Tornado Group plc provides instant communication mobile applications worldwide. It offers Push-to-Talk solution (PTT) that provides instant voice communication with individuals, as well as groups of participants in one call; Push-To-Message solution, which offers real-time text messaging with any member or certain group types in the contact list of the user; Push-To-Alert solution that allows enterprise users at risk to send a notification from their devices to control rooms and dispatchers by pressing an SOS button; and Push-To-Locate solution, which tracks individuals, crew members, dispatched relief workers, officers, and other assets using GPS-enabled devices.

