Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Restoration Hardware from $238.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Restoration Hardware in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Restoration Hardware from $210.00 to $110.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Restoration Hardware from $215.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Restoration Hardware from $255.00 to $131.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $164.15.

NYSE RH opened at $122.65 on Thursday. Restoration Hardware has a 52-week low of $73.14 and a 52-week high of $256.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.90, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.95 and a 200-day moving average of $186.99.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.13. Restoration Hardware had a net margin of 8.32% and a negative return on equity of 232.62%. The company had revenue of $664.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Restoration Hardware will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Restoration Hardware stock. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

About Restoration Hardware

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

