Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Releases Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.55-0.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $182 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $182.28 million.

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $50.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.95. Fox Factory has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $86.91.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $185.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.92 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 27.85% and a net margin of 12.39%. Fox Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FOXF shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Fox Factory from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet cut Fox Factory from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Fox Factory from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fox Factory from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Fox Factory from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.25.

In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.87 per share, for a total transaction of $99,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,659,573.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

