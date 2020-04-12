Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Issues Q3 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) issued an update on its third quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.07-0.09 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $111-111 million.Key Tronic also updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTCC opened at $4.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.34 million, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Key Tronic has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $6.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.39.

Get Key Tronic alerts:

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Key Tronic had a positive return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $116.72 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Key Tronic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Key Tronic Company Profile

Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co, provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.