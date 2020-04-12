BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) Announces Earnings Results

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. BAB had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter.

Shares of BAB stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.81. BAB has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Get BAB alerts:

About BAB

BAB, Inc franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the BAB, MFM, and SD trade names in the United States. Its BAB franchised brand consists of units operating as Big Apple Bagels featuring daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for BAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.