BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) Announces Earnings Results

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. BAB had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter.

Shares of BAB stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.81. BAB has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

About BAB

BAB, Inc franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the BAB, MFM, and SD trade names in the United States. Its BAB franchised brand consists of units operating as Big Apple Bagels featuring daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products.

Earnings History for BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB)

