BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:FRA)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.079 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NYSE FRA opened at $11.26 on Friday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI has a 12 month low of $6.72 and a 12 month high of $13.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average of $12.56.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

