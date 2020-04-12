BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd (CII) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on April 30th

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd (NYSE:CII) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE CII opened at $13.85 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $17.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.94 and a 200-day moving average of $16.09.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

