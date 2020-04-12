BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust (BYM) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BYM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:BYM opened at $13.49 on Friday. BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $14.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.97.

About BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Dividend History for BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BYM)

Latest News

BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on April 30th
BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th
Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th
BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on May 1st


