Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst (NYSE:BUI) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst (NYSE:BUI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.
Shares of BUI opened at $18.84 on Friday. Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.64.
Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst Company Profile
