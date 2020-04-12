Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst (NYSE:BUI) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst (NYSE:BUI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Shares of BUI opened at $18.84 on Friday. Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.64.

Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst Company Profile

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

