Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (BTT) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (NYSE:BTT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of BTT opened at $23.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.84. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $25.10.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

