BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust (BTA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on May 1st

BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:BTA opened at $11.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.55. BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $13.82.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

