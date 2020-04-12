First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The First of Long Island Corporation is a one-bank holding company. “

FLIC has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First of Long Island from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First of Long Island from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of First of Long Island from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

First of Long Island stock opened at $16.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. First of Long Island has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $25.53. The stock has a market cap of $391.63 million, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.72.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.06). First of Long Island had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $27.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.56 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First of Long Island will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

In other news, Director Paul T. Canarick bought 2,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $45,231.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 401,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,124,583. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael N. Vittorio sold 6,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $152,883.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,758.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,966 shares of company stock worth $78,602. 5.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of First of Long Island in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First of Long Island by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First of Long Island during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First of Long Island during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in First of Long Island by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. 55.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

