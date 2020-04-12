BlackRock Science & Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.17

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2020

BlackRock Science & Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.166 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

BlackRock Science & Technology Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 15.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE BST opened at $30.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.56. BlackRock Science & Technology Trust has a 52 week low of $22.41 and a 52 week high of $35.84.

About BlackRock Science & Technology Trust

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

Dividend History for BlackRock Science & Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Latest News

BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on April 30th
BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th
Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th
BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on May 1st
