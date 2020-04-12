Fifth Third Bancorp’s (FITB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their buy rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) in a research note released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $24.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Evercore ISI restated a sell rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.61.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $17.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.81. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $31.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

In related news, Director Katherine H. Blackburn acquired 58,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $993,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 104,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,202.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $91,013.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,863.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FITB. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 32,680 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 55,145 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 352,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,663,000 after purchasing an additional 16,649 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 610,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,098,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,962,000 after purchasing an additional 442,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

