Loop Capital Trims Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Target Price to $215.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective decreased by Loop Capital from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Pivotal Research cut shares of Facebook from a hold rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $225.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Facebook from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $235.33.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $175.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.42. The company has a market cap of $499.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06. Facebook has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total transaction of $57,792.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 786 shares in the company, valued at $174,712.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,001 shares of company stock worth $17,369,567. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

