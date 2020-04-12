Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) PT Lowered to $6.00 at JMP Securities

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) had its target price decreased by JMP Securities from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on EXTR. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Extreme Networks from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered Extreme Networks from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extreme Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Extreme Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of EXTR stock opened at $2.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $338.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.84. Extreme Networks has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $8.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.18 million. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 8.31%. Extreme Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Extreme Networks news, Director John C. Shoemaker acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,142,000 after buying an additional 255,096 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 183,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 246,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $873,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

