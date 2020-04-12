Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) PT Lowered to $43.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target lowered by Cfra from $96.00 to $43.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered Diamondback Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks lowered Diamondback Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.56.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $34.86 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $114.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice purchased 17,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $486,946.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t purchased 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.23 per share, for a total transaction of $81,842.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 52,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,199.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 244.9% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 4.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 431.2% in the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 12,430 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 10,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 113.9% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

