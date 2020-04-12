First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Bancorp., is a financial holding company that engages in the business of commercial banking, and other permissible activities that are financial in nature, through seventeen wholly owned subsidiary institutions. Bancorp provides management and similar services for its subsidiary financial institutions. Bancorp must depend largely upon its seventeen subsidiaries for funds with which to pay the expenses of its operation and, to the extent applicable, any dividends on its outstanding shares of stock. “

FFBC has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded First Financial Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded First Financial Bancorp from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded First Financial Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.00.

First Financial Bancorp stock opened at $15.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.43. First Financial Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $26.19.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). First Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 26.81%. The business had revenue of $155.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. First Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFBC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $311,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 301,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after acquiring an additional 141,963 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp by 27.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 811,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,864,000 after acquiring an additional 177,035 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 654,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,652,000 after acquiring an additional 15,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp by 3.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Bancorp Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

