Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fate Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company focused on the discovery and development of adult stem cell modulators to treat hematologic malignancies, lysosomal storage disorders and muscular dystrophies. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on FATE. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $25.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.94.

Shares of FATE stock opened at $27.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 8.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Fate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.59 and a 1 year high of $32.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 1.80.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 919.00% and a negative return on equity of 49.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $636,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,324,461.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,229,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,764,000 after acquiring an additional 571,834 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 11.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,710,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,098,000 after buying an additional 282,710 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,307,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,578,000 after buying an additional 7,638 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,233,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,141,000 after buying an additional 112,479 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,159,000 after buying an additional 64,302 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

