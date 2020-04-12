National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Price Target Raised to $25.00

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EYE. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of National Vision in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Loop Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of National Vision in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of National Vision from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Guggenheim restated a buy rating on shares of National Vision in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of National Vision in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a market perform rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.90.

National Vision stock opened at $24.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.84. National Vision has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.78.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $401.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.30 million. National Vision had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that National Vision will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other National Vision news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $2,737,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,608,350.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EYE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in National Vision in the first quarter worth approximately $405,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 15.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,651,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,749,000 after acquiring an additional 215,709 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 15.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 16,127 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in National Vision in the fourth quarter worth $216,000.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

