EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ezcorp Inc. is engaged in establishing, acquiring, and operating pawnshops which function as convenient sources of consumer credit and as value-oriented specialty retailers of primarily previously owned merchandise. Through its lending function, the company makes relatively small, non-recourse loans secured by pledges of tangible personal property. The company contracts for a pawn service charge to compensate it for each pawn loan. “

Get EZCORP alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of EZCORP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of EZCORP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.50.

NASDAQ:EZPW opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. EZCORP has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The firm has a market cap of $275.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average is $5.51.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). EZCORP had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $222.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that EZCORP will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 758.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 318,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 5,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

Further Reading: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EZCORP (EZPW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.