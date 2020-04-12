Wells Fargo & Co Trims Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Target Price to $110.00

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Co from $146.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $143.00 to $126.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fiserv from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.43.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $99.22 on Wednesday. Fiserv has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $67.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.82, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.97.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 398,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,062,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Fiserv by 44.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,673,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,452,315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234,231 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $577,518,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,745,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $895,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,688 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 6,803.1% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,401,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,903,000 after buying an additional 1,381,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $125,830,000. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

See Also: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.