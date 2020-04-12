Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on EYES. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Second Sight Medical Products in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of Second Sight Medical Products in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Second Sight Medical Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Get Second Sight Medical Products alerts:

Shares of EYES opened at $1.06 on Thursday. Second Sight Medical Products has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $9.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.35.

Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The medical device company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.01). Second Sight Medical Products had a negative net margin of 994.14% and a negative return on equity of 183.76%. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Second Sight Medical Products will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

About Second Sight Medical Products

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver artificial vision to blind individuals. It develops technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company offers the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Second Sight Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Second Sight Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.