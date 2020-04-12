Citigroup Lowers Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target to $110.00

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an equal weight rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Fiserv from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Fiserv from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $99.22 on Thursday. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $73.50 and a 12-month high of $125.05. The stock has a market cap of $67.11 billion, a PE ratio of 54.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.16 and a 200-day moving average of $109.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,062,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

