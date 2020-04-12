Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Extreme Networks, Inc. is a leading provider of a next generation of switching solutions that meet the increasing needs of enterprise local area networks internet service providers and content providers. The key advantages of its Layer 3 switching solutions are increased performance, the ability to easily grow in size as customer needs change, flexible allocation of network resources, ease of use and lower cost of ownership. These advantages are obtained through the use of custom semiconductors, known as ASICs, in its products and through hardware and software designs. “

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EXTR. ValuEngine cut Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Extreme Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Extreme Networks from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extreme Networks currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of Extreme Networks stock opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. Extreme Networks has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $8.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.89 and its 200 day moving average is $6.25. The stock has a market cap of $338.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Extreme Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Extreme Networks will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Extreme Networks news, Director John C. Shoemaker bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXTR. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,142,000 after acquiring an additional 255,096 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 183,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 246,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,635 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $873,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Extreme Networks (EXTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.