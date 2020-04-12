Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) PT Lowered to $40.00 at SunTrust Banks

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price objective trimmed by SunTrust Banks from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on FANG. Citigroup decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Roth Capital cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Diamondback Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $34.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.72. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $114.14.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t acquired 4,750 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.23 per share, with a total value of $81,842.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 52,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,199.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice acquired 17,146 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $486,946.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,370 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 2,479 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

