Credit Suisse Group Cuts F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target to $156.00

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FFIV. Cowen reduced their target price on F5 Networks from $185.00 to $169.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on F5 Networks from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. MKM Partners cut their price target on F5 Networks to $144.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $142.87.

FFIV stock opened at $125.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.51. F5 Networks has a 1 year low of $79.78 and a 1 year high of $168.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.53.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $569.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.71 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 17.43%. F5 Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that F5 Networks will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 737 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total transaction of $89,317.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,871.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 4,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total value of $487,426.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,288,670.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,684 shares of company stock valued at $1,052,896. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in F5 Networks during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 526.3% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 238 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 1,941.2% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 220.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 465 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

