First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Business Financial Services is the parent of the First Business family of companies, managing shareholder relations and providing access to capital for our operating entities. It provides its subsidiaries with cost-effective corporate services including human resources, finance, information technology, and marketing. Its companies include First Business Bank, First Business Bank – Milwaukee, First Business Trust & Investments, First Business Leasing, LLC, and First Business Capital Corp. “

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIZ opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. First Business Financial Services has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $27.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.56. The firm has a market cap of $140.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.15.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $25.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 12.29%. Research analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in First Business Financial Services by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in First Business Financial Services by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Business Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in First Business Financial Services by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares during the period. 65.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

