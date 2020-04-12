Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Cut to Neutral at Sidoti

Sidoti lowered shares of Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has $78.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EXPO. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Exponent from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Exponent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exponent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Exponent from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.75.

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $70.64 on Thursday. Exponent has a 52-week low of $54.38 and a 52-week high of $82.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 46.17 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.50.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $102.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Exponent’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exponent will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.67%.

In related news, CFO Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. sold 60,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total value of $4,891,316.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 277,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,529,136.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $132,073.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,293.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Exponent in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Exponent by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Exponent by 889.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Exponent in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Exponent in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

