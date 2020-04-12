Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exponent, Inc., is a multidisciplinary organization of scientists, physicians, engineers and business consultants performing in-depth scientific research and analysis in over 90 technical disciplines. The company is an engineering and scientific consulting firm providing solutions to complex problems. The firm has been best known for analyzing accidents and failures to determine their causes, but in recent years it has become more active in assisting clients with human health, environmental and engineering issues associated with new products to help prevent problems in the future. The Company serves clients in the automotive, aviation, chemical, construction, consumer products, energy, government, health, insurance, manufacturing, technology and other sectors. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on EXPO. ValuEngine upgraded Exponent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Exponent from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Sidoti raised Exponent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Exponent from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.75.

EXPO opened at $70.64 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 46.17 and a beta of 0.33. Exponent has a 1 year low of $54.38 and a 1 year high of $82.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $102.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.89 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exponent will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.67%.

In other Exponent news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $132,073.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,293.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. sold 60,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total value of $4,891,316.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,529,136.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 889.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

