Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EXFO Inc. is a provider of next-generation test and service assurance solutions for wireless and wireline network operators and equipment manufacturers in the global telecommunications industry. The Company operates in two segments: Telecom Division, and the Life Sciences and Industrial Division. The Telecom Division offers a wide range of innovative solutions to assess optical networks, from the core to access, as well as next-generation IP infrastructures and related triple-play services. The Life Sciences and Industrial Division offers solutions in medical device and opto-electronics assembly, fluorescence microscopy and other life science sectors. EXFO Inc., formerly known as EXFO Electro-Optical Engineering Inc., is headquartered in Quebec, Canada. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EXFO. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Exfo from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Exfo from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Exfo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Exfo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Exfo from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.86.

Shares of NASDAQ EXFO opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.09 million, a PE ratio of 299.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.88. Exfo has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.97.

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). Exfo had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $55.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Exfo will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Exfo by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 354,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Exfo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Exfo by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 371,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 17,146 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Exfo by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,119,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,177,000 after buying an additional 7,738 shares during the period. 10.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

