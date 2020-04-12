Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Hold Rating for Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their hold rating on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $49.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ENTA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.33.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ENTA opened at $53.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 23.02 and a current ratio of 23.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.00. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $38.40 and a 1 year high of $101.27.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $52.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.75 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The business’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,115,000 after buying an additional 475,788 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,053,000 after buying an additional 22,678 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 731,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,198,000 after buying an additional 68,700 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 344,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,282,000 after buying an additional 4,511 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 334,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,686,000 after buying an additional 61,509 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.