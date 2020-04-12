Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.25 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based solutions. Its solutions are designed to help small- and medium-sized businesses. The Company’s products and services includes initial Website design and creation, email and commerce solutions as well as offerings, such as scalable and on-demand computing, security, storage and bandwidth, online marketing, mobile and productivity solutions, Web Presence and Commerce Offerings, Computing Resources and Security Offerings, Marketing Solutions and Productivity Tools. Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Endurance International Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ EIGI opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.94. Endurance International Group has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $277.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.63 million. Endurance International Group had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Endurance International Group will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Okumus Fund Management Ltd. sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $7,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,600,575 shares in the company, valued at $21,754,856.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Barry Christine Timmins sold 11,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total transaction of $60,205.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,099,649 shares of company stock valued at $7,867,166 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Endurance International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Endurance International Group by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Endurance International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Endurance International Group by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Endurance International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

