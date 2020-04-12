NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NIC Inc. provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses. Its Outsourced Portals business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based, enterprise-wide portals on their behalf. These portals consist of Websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information online and complete transactions, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report. Its portal service offerings include motor vehicle driver history record retrieval; hunting/ fishing licenses; health professional license services; professional license renewal; business registrations and renewals; secretary of state business searches; Uniform Commercial Code searches and filings; limited criminal history searches; court services; vital records; income and property tax payments; and payment processing products and services. “

EGOV has been the topic of several other reports. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of NIC in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NIC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of NIC from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of NIC from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NIC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NIC presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of EGOV stock opened at $23.55 on Wednesday. NIC has a 12-month low of $15.48 and a 12-month high of $24.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.78 and its 200 day moving average is $21.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.32.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). NIC had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $87.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIC will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from NIC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. NIC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIC in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of NIC in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIC in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIC by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NIC in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

